State Trooper hit by vehicle during protest sues City of Buffalo

The claim by Ron Ensminger says a violation of city policies and procedures led to his injuries on June 1, when he was struck by a vehicle on Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Trooper who was run over by a vehicle during a June protest has filed a lawsuit.

Ron Ensminger has filed a Notice of Claim against the City of Buffalo, claiming that a violation of policies and procedures led to his injuries on June 1, when he was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Deyanna Davis.

A city spokesperson told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Ensminger was on the scene on Bailey Avenue, where protesters had gathered.

In announcing the lawsuit, his attorney, Thomas J. Grillo, Jr. of John J. Fromen, Attorneys at Law, said Ensminger "has been unable to return to work due to the severity of his injuries. Trooper Ensminger will require considerably more medical treatment and his overall recovery is unknown at this time."

In June, New York State Police posted a video on Facebook showing Ensminger being wheeled out of Erie County Medical Center. He suffered a broken pelvis and ribs after a car plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue on June 1.

Ensminger, a 19-year-veteran on the force, had extensive surgeries to repair the damage and was currently undergoing physical therapy at Erie County Medical Center.

"We're hoping that Trooper Ron Ensminger has a full recovery and is able to come back as a New York State trooper," State Police spokesperson Trooper James O'Callaghan said on June 19.

Two other officers were also hit by the vehicle but suffered minor injuries.

New York State Police said that Davis was driving the vehicle that struck and injured the three law enforcement officers.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.