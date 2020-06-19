New York State Trooper run over by vehicle released from hospital

Trooper Ronald Ensminger had suffered a broken pelvis and ribs after a car plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue on June 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Trooper who was run over by a vehicle earlier this month during a protest has been released from the hospital.

New York State Police posted a video on Facebook on Friday afternoon showing Trooper Ronald Ensminger being wheeled out of Erie County Medical Center. He suffered a broken pelvis and ribs after a car plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue on June 1.

State Police spokesperson Trooper James O'Callaghan said on Monday that Ensminger, a 19-year-veteran on the force, had extensive surgeries to repair the damage and was currently undergoing physical therapy at ECMC.

"We're hoping that Trooper Ron Ensminger has a full recovery and is able to come back as a New York State trooper," O'Callaghan said Monday.

Two other officers were also hit by the vehicle but suffered minor injuries.

New York State Police said that Deyanna Davis was driving the vehicle that struck and injured the three law enforcement officers.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.