New York State Trooper run over by vehicle remains in the hospital recovering

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Trooper run over by a vehicle earlier this month during a protest is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Trooper Ronald Ensminger suffered a broken pelvis and ribs after a car plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue on June 1. He is a 19-year-veteran of the State Police.

NYSP spokesperson Trooper James O'Callaghan says Ensminger has had extensive surgeries to repair the damage and is currently undergoing physical therapy at ECMC.

"We're hoping that Trooper Ron Ensminger has a full recovery and is able to come back as a New York State trooper," said O'Callaghan.

Two other officers were also hit by the vehicle, but suffered minor injuries.

New York State Police said that Deyanna Davis was driving the vehicle that allegedly struck and injured the three law enforcement officers.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.