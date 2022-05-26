BPO, The Strictly Hip will perform at Buffalo Outer Harbor

Tickets are available for Seneca Gaming Club members right now, and they will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. The show will be on July 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing with The Strictly Hip as part of the Seneca Casino's Outer Harbor Concert Series this summer.

They'll be playing at the outer harbor on July 22.

Tickets are available for Seneca Gaming Club members right now, and they will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

At the Outer Harbor you'll see the likes of T-Pain or Taking Back Sunday this summer.

"It's now kind of the natural maturation of the concert series to move it out to the outer harbor," said Lauren Moloney Ford, general manager of the Buffalo waterfront. "We have this beautiful new event lawn sprawling views of Lake Erie."