Buffalo River Fest announces 2022 summer concert series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo River Fest Park has announced their 2022 summer concert schedule.

This is the ninth season for the family-friendly waterfront series.

Concerts are held on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Sept. 7. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets.

"The weekly concerts are an affordable, family-friendly way to enjoy the many developments happening on our waterfront. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of Western New York residents and visitors to our park for another season of the concert series," said concert organizer Peg Overdorf in a released statement.

The full concert schedule is listed below:

May 25 – Supercharger

June 1 – 5’s Are Wild

June 8 – Flipside

June 15 – Breakaway

June 22 – Crash Cadillac

June 29 – Back to the Bars

July 6 – Myster Jukebox

July 13 – Breakaway

July 20 – Hit N’ Run

July 27 – 5’s Are Wild

August 3 – Stoneflower

August 10 – Joe and the Schmoes

August 17 – West of the Mark

August 24 – Flipside

August 31 – 55 Main

September 7 – Hit N Run

Buffalo River Fest Park is located at 249 Ohio Street in Buffalo. It is a three-acre public access park on the river, which includes a band shell, boardwalk, pergola, gardens, covered wharf, interpretive signage, and banquet facility. Parking is free. No personal coolers are allowed. However, refreshments will be available to purchase. Proceeds will go to supporting park maintenance and other development efforts.