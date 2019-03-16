LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — St. Patrick's Day celebrations will get underway Saturday all across Western New York.

In Lackawanna, the city is hosting the shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is now in its 73rd year.

It starts outside Our Lady of Victory Basilica following the 12:15 p.m. Mass. Joyce McGowan will serve as grand marshal.

In Jamestown, the city is holding the St. Patrick's Day Dash. Participants can choose between a three-mile run or walk, and both begin at 9:15 a.m.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Old Neighborhood Parade at risk of ending

Weaker winds, colder air for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Increased patrols for St. Patrick's Day weekend