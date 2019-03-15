BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's St. Patrick's Day weekend! And if you plan on celebrating, do it responsibly.

Local and state-wide authorities are warning that drivers can expect to see more state troopers and local police on the roads for sobriety checkpoints.

Governor Cuomo announced a crackdown on drunk driving across the state this weekend as well as Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, who has authorized additional patrols.

446 drivers in Erie County have already been arrested for DWI in 2019.

St. Patrick's Day 2018, troopers made 243 arrests for DWI and issued nearly 13,000 tickets statewide.