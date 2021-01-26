Spread the Love drive looking to collect peanut butter, jelly and fluff

The collection will take place at the Lockport Community Farmers Market on February 6 & 20 to benefit the PB & J Drive.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Thanks to the pandemic, the need to put food on the table for many WNY families is greater than ever.

For two days next month, the Spread the Love drive is hoping to do its part in making things just a little bit easier. The main goal is to feed as many children and struggling families throughout Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties.

On February 6 and 20, the Lockport Community Farmers' Market will be accepting donations of jars of peanut butter, jelly and fluff. The donations will benefit the PB & J Drive who, in turn, will distribute everything collected to local food pantries. The PF & J Drive has been serving local communities since 2009.

Donations of smooth or crunchy peanut butter, jams or jellies of all kinds, and fluff will be gratefully accepted during market hours from 10 AM - 2 PM both of those days. All donations must have a valid expiration date. For each donation made, you will receive one entry in the market's basket raffle. The winner will be picked at the end of the market day on February 20.

To keep within NYS COVID-19 guidelines, visitors to the market are asked to adhere to the following:

Please stay home if you feel or you are sick.

We will be enforcing a maximum building capacity of 50 customers in the market space. Please only send 1 person from a family or group to the market. We advise not to bring children if possible.

Face masks are required to enter into the market. All vendors and staff will be required to wear face masks at all times. We strongly advise not to bring children, however any child 2 and over are required to wear face masks.

Do not eat on premises. All food is meant to be taken home and enjoyed.

Only vendors and their staff are allowed to handle products. Customers should not touch produce or products until they are purchased.

Please adhere to 6’ social distancing from customers, vendors, and market staff.