Broadway Market recommendations to be discussed next week

An online community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss latest plans and feedback provided by various focus groups.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The public will get its first look at specific business and marketing plans to bring one of Buffalo's most iconic destinations back to life.

Planners will hold an online meeting Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the revitalization of the Broadway Market.

CJS Architects, Public Market Development, and Developments by JEM will host the session. They will go over plans to make the market more of a focal point in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood and turning it, eventually, into a regional attraction.

As part of Governor Cuomo's Buffalo Billion initiative, $4 million has been committed to turn the the landmark into a vibrant year-around shopping hub, instead of a place most people visit only at Christmas and Easter.

You can take part in the virtual meeting either online or over the phone:

Online here

Phone: (929)205-6099, Meeting ID: 896 0406 3832

Passcode: 397765

If you miss the meeting, a video of the presentation and discussion will be posted here sometime in February.