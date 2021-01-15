x
Freedom Wall stakeholders meetings planned

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission and the East Side Garden Walk will discuss much needed maintenance of the wall.
Credit: Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
The Freedom Wall was created in 2017 by four Buffalo-based artists: John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed. The panels show 28 civil rights leaders at the entrance to the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Public input is being sought regarding on going maintenance issues with a cultural landmark on Buffalo's East Side.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission and the East Side Garden Walk are planning a series of three stakeholders meetings to discuss much-needed maintenance of the Freedom Wall.

The Freedom Wall was created by John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed in 2017 as a way to celebrate local and national icons in the African-American community.

Concerns about the wall include exposed rebar, insufficient lighting, rampant littering, and safety. Ideas such as gardening and lighting will be discussed as well as the development of a Freedom Wall streetscape. Community groups, local officials, the original artists and organizations involved in the Freedom Wall's inception are encouraged to participate in one or all of the three meetings:

● January 21, 2021 4:30 PM via Zoom

 ● March 11, 2021 4:30 PM via Zoom

 ● April 8, 2021 4:30 PM via Zoom 

You can register here or at www.michiganstreetbuffalo.com/freedom-wall to be added to the meeting list and to receive the Zoom link. 

