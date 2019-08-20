BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees of Spot Coffee voted in favor of forming a union.

In a 43-6 vote, workers decided to unionize Tuesday evening. The vote took place at the offices of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in downtown Buffalo and involved workers at the Hertel, Elmwood, Williamsville, and Delaware Avenue locations.

Charges were filed against the coffee shop in July claiming three workers were fired for trying to organize a union. The NLRB has yet to rule on the matter.

