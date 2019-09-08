BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of employees at four locations of Spot Coffee are continuing their efforts to form a union.

They released a statement Friday saying workers at locations on Hertel, Delaware, Elmwood and in Williamsville have signed up a majority of their co-workers on union cards and have reached out to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to set a time and date for a vote.

If the majority of the workers vote 'yes', the new union will be certified by the federal government. The next step would involve management and union reps meeting to negotiate an initial collective baragaining agreement.

The NLRB is continuing to investigate workers' complaints that two employees and a manager were fired for trying to establish a union at SPOT, charges the company denies.