Splash Car Wash to develop site in Lancaster

The car wash business, based in Milford, Connecticut, is seeking town approvals for a 4,000-square-foot car wash at 3620 Walden Ave. and 371 Central Ave., Lancaster.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — After acquiring several local car washes last year, Splash Car Wash is further expanding its footprint in Western New York.

The car wash business, based in Milford, Connecticut, is seeking town approvals for a 4,000-square-foot car wash at 3620 Walden Ave. and 371 Central Ave., Lancaster, according to town meeting agendas.

CEO Mark Curtis said the Lancaster site will be an express car wash with 15 self-service vacuum stations. Last year, the company acquired 17 Classy Chassy Carwash locations, including three in Western New York, four Rochester-area Buckmans Car Washes and a Malcho’s Car Wash in Penfield.