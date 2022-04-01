Former Clarence funeral home to become site of car wash

Plans filed with the Town of Clarence indicate the buildings will be demolished and a Go Car Wash constructed on the site at a cost of $5 million.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A recently closed Clarence funeral home soon will become a car wash.

Royal Wash Development LLC of Rochester – an affiliate of Royal Car Wash – paid $745,000 for the former Urban Brothers Funeral Home property at 6685 Transit Road, according to documents filed March 31 in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The property, which included the funeral home and a private residence, had been owned by Teresa Urban.

