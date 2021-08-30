Spectrum holding drive-thru hiring event Thursday in Cheektowaga

Spectrum will be holding a drive-thru hiring event on Thursday, September 2 at Spectrum's Cheektowaga Call Center.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Looking for a job?

Spectrum is looking to hire customer service representatives at its Cheektowaga Call Center. Customer service representatives assist customers with over-the-phone cable TV support and repair services, according to Spectrum. The position starts at $18 an hour.

Spectrum will be holding a drive-thru hiring event on Thursday, September 2 at Spectrum's Cheektowaga Call Center located at the Appletree Business Park on Union Road.

The hiring event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants are welcome to bring their resume for submission.

Those interested in applying for a job with Spectrum will have the chance to speak with employees and ask questions about the company. And each person who attends the hiring event will receive "Spectrum-branded giveaways."

The company says it's looking to fill more than 75 positions by the end of the year.