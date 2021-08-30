Wegmans holding virtual hiring event this week

Interested persons are invited to apply online before Tuesday's event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans wants you. The supermarket chain is looking for workers for their Amherst area stores and will hold a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Part-time positions available include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, food production positions, including bakery, produce and restaurant foods, cooks, and overnight stocking opportunities. Full-time customer service positions and entry level management positions are also available.

Interested people are invited to apply online before the event. Applications will be reviewed and the Buffalo hiring team will contact candidates to schedule a virtual interview.