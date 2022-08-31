Special canoes make their maiden voyages at Hoyt Lake

Kids between 8 and 13 years old built the canoes. They took part in the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya summer program day camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some special canoes were launched Wednesday for their maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.

A few of those canoes were actually built by kids between the ages of 8 and 13. Those kids took part in the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya summer program day camp.

"They're learning how to read a tape measure. They're learning all of the tools that are required to build a boat," Chelsea Moore of the Buffalo Maritime Center said. "But they're also working as a team.

"So we have little crews of kids that are working on a boat and they're working together, and they're solving problems, and they're thinking critically, and it's just a great team-building activity in general."