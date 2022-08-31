Special canoes make their maiden voyages at Hoyt Lake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some special canoes were launched Wednesday for their maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.
A few of those canoes were actually built by kids between the ages of 8 and 13. Those kids took part in the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya summer program day camp.
"They're learning how to read a tape measure. They're learning all of the tools that are required to build a boat," Chelsea Moore of the Buffalo Maritime Center said. "But they're also working as a team.
"So we have little crews of kids that are working on a boat and they're working together, and they're solving problems, and they're thinking critically, and it's just a great team-building activity in general."
Those campers also got some help with the canoes from Buffalo Maritime Center Canoe Building and the Ralph Wilson Navigation Program.