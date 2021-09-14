Restoration project planned for Grand Staircase in Delaware Park

Buffalo Olmsted Conservancy announced the $700,000 project is expected to be complete in late 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Olmsted Conservancy is hoping to rally community support to restore an iconic Delaware Park landmark.

On Tuesday, the organization that maintains the entire Olmsted park system announced the restoration project of the Grand Staircase at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. Conservancy officials hope to finish raising the $700,000 needed for the project this fall and begin preliminary work.

Over the past ten years, the staircase has reached a critical point, according to the Conservancy. The steps have shifted and large sections of the foundation have eroded away.

“The Grand Staircase symbolizes a tangible connector in our historic park system and true to Olmsted’s design principles it serves as public access to valuable parkland. The staircase is one of, if not the oldest original park feature,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy executive director.

“To celebrate this achievement as part of Olmsted’s 200th year would be magnificently appropriate in tribute to this amazing man and Buffalo’s Olmsted park system. We are grateful for our dedicated partners, neighbors and donors and hope we can inspire anyone and everyone who uses these iconic stairs to help us reach our goal.”

The organization has already raised $100,000 from a private donor and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is matching $300,000. An additional $55,000 has already been raised from the community, leaving $245,000 more to collect to hit the target.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Grand Staircase Restoration in Delaware Park Announced for #Olmsted200 in 2022. Read the press release here: https://t.co/vo3ehzZFGg



Special thanks to all donors who have come forward and to @RCWJRF for their support. @olmsted200 pic.twitter.com/RkuqpEd1Nv — bFLO Olmsted Parks (@bfloparks) September 14, 2021

Anyone who donates will receive special recognition and people who donate $5,000 will receive a dedicated paver at the landing near the staircase.