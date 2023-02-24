Free vaccine clinics for cats at Erie County SPCA

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SPCA's main shelter.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is teaming up with Petco Love for two free vaccine clinics for cats.

The first clinic will be held Saturday, February 25. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lipsey Veterinary Clinic located at the SPCA’s main shelter at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca.

Another clinic will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location.

You don't need an appointment. Cats must be in a proper cat carrier.

Cats will get a rabies vaccine along with a combo vaccine that prevents feline viral rhinotracheitis (FVR), feline calicivirus, and feline panleukopenia virus. The SPCA will also offer flea medicine, an oral dewormer, and microchips. There will also be free pet supplies while supplies last.