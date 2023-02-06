Free pet vaccine clinics being held in Erie County February and March

The Erie County Department of Health is holding a free rabies vaccine clinic later this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, a free vaccine clinic is coming up.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding on on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Buffalo Community Center.

People may bring dogs, cats and ferrets 3 months of age and older. Up to three pets may be brought to an appointment.

Appointments for the clinics can be made on the ECDOH website and assistance is available by calling 716-961-6800.

Pets need to be in a carrier or on a collar and short, non-retractable leash.

Previous vaccination records are required to get a three-year vaccination certification, a one-year vaccination certification will be presented in the absence of records.

The health department is also asking that people limit the number of people they bring with them to each appointment and that everyone wear a mask.

If you have a pet cat and you can't get an appointment for that, the Erie County SPCA is also holding two free vaccine clinics for cats.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 18 people can bring their cats to Lipsey Veterinary Clinic at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca to get free rabies and a combo vaccine that prevents feline viral rhinotracheitis (FVR), feline calicivirus and feline panleukopenia virus.

Cats can also be microchipped at the clinic. Free pet supplies will be handed out while supplies last. Flea medicine and Strongid (an oral dewormer) will also be available.