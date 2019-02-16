BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA of Erie County said Saturday that Charlie, a dog that was found by sanitation workers in a garbage tote last month, has been put down.

The SPCA broke the news during an afternoon news conference Saturday. The shelter said it had to make a tough decision to put Charlie down because he started showing some aggressive behaviors.

Charlie -- an adult, male pit bull mix -- was found scarred and emaciated on Fay Street in the area of Bailey and Walden avenues in Buffalo on January 22.

The SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible.

The $1,000 was donated to the SPCA by an anonymous source, according to the organization.

The investigation into the dog's abuse is still on-going.

If anyone has any information, you're asked to contact the SPCA at: 716-875-7360, ext. 221.

