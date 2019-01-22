BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA of Erie County is investigating after a dog was found in a garbage tote.

SPCA officials say the adult, male pit bull mix was found scarred and emaciated in a residential garbage tote in the area of Bailey and Walden Avenues in Buffalo

A dog was found in a garbage tote in Buffalo

SPCA of Erie County

The dog's body temperature was 90 degrees when he was found. At last check, it had risen to 96 degrees. Normal body temperatures for dogs range from 101-102.5.

If anyone has any information about the dog or how it ended up in the tote, you're asked to contact the SPCA at: 716-875-7360.