BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA of Erie County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible after a dog was found by sanitation workers in a garbage tote.

SPCA officials say Charlie -- an adult, male pit bull mix -- was found scarred and emaciated on Fay Street in the area of Bailey and Walden avenues in Buffalo.

The $1,000 was donated to the SPCA by an anonymous source, according to the organization.

If anyone has any information about the dog or how it ended up in the tote, you're asked to contact the SPCA at: 716-875-7360, ext. 221.

If you would like to help Charlie by donating money to his care, the SPCA serving Erie County asks that you donate to the Yelp For Help program.