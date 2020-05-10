Southern Tier region COVID-19 cases remain high

In the last four days, the Southern Tier region has had more new cases each day than at any other point in the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Southern Tier has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The seven day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people in the eight-county region is now an alarming 19.25.

If the region was a state, its average would rank between Kentucky and Alaska. Any state with an average above 10 is on New York’s travel advisory list.

