Lancaster Central Schools announces positive COVID-19 case

A statement released by the district said the individual hasn't been on the school's grounds since September 28.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — On Friday the Lancaster Central School District announced that an individual at Hillview Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the person has not been on school grounds since September 28. Lancaster schools didn't reveal any information about the individual, but the New York State COVID dashboard shows that the individual is a staff member, not a student.

The District has been in contact with the Erie County Department of Health. They are currently contact tracing to identify individuals who were in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Superintendent Dr. Michael J Vallely said that if any students have been determined to have had close contact with the person who tested positive, their family will hear directly from the Department of Health.

The District ensures parents and students that the District has been cleaning and disinfecting all buildings and busses on a nightly basis. It also urges parents to keep children home from school if they are feeling sick.