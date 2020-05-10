New Mexico expected to be added to Travel Advisory list; other changes are possible

That data indicates that new cases per 100,000 residents in New Mexico now average near 11, above New York State’s threshold of 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

When the state updates the list on Tuesday, October 6, New Mexico is expected to be added to the list, based on 2 On Your Side’s review of data from John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

That data indicates that new cases per 100,000 residents in New Mexico now average near 11, above New York State’s threshold of 10.

The 7 day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people in the states of Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia are just below the threshold to be added to the list, and Colorado is just over. If the data New York State uses for its calculations is different from the publicly available data we use, it’s possible that any of those states could also be added or removed.

The average of new cases per 100,000 people in New York also increased 56% from last week. While still on the low end of the scale, the state is now averaging 6.58 new cases per 100,000 people. Last week the average was 4.21.

