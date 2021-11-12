Southern Tier bridge named after Western New York veteran killed in Vietnam

A dedication ceremony was held Friday afternoon for the Corporal William James Hillard II Memorial Bridge in Randolph.

RANDOLPH, N.Y. — A Western New York veteran is proudly remembered on a Southern Tier bridge.

The I-86 bridge over West Main Street is now named for the Randolph High School graduate who served in action in Vietnam at the age of 21. Hillard's family and friends were there for the dedication, along with state and local leaders.

After high school, Corporal Hillard joined the Peace Corps in 1967, helping farmers in India. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam. He was killed in action in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, on March 15, 1969.