Jim Kelly pays surprise visit to World War II veteran

Robert Pope just turned 98 years old on Wednesday. He loves the Bills, and especially the team's Hall of Fame quarterback.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — It was an extra special Veterans Day for one World War II veteran living in East Amherst.

Robert Pope turned 98 on Wednesday and lives at Solstice Senior Living, an independent living community. In addition to being a World War II vet, Bob is also a Prisoner of War, and a cancer and COVID survivor. He is currently the president of his U.S. Army 106th Infantry Division and one of the only one in the group still living.

Senior Vibrant Life Director Rebecca Rumschik says the facility has a program called "Livin' the Dream," which works to fulfill bucket list-type wishes for its residents.

The staff at Solstice found out that Bob is a huge fan of the Bills, and especially its Hall of Fame quarterback, Jim Kelly. With the help of Rumschik and Bob's daughter Michelle, the surprise visit was arranged for Veterans Day on Thursday afternoon.

The two swapped "war stories" and took pictures helping make it a Veterans Day this veteran will never forget. Kelly also took time to meet with some of the senior community's other residents as well.