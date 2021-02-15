Snowmobile accident in Cattaraugus County injures 1 person

One individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center after sustaining leg injuries in the accident on Pat Mcgee trail in Little Valley.

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that one person has been taken to the hospital following a snowmobile accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office did not release the specifics of what happened, but say the accident occurred on the Pat Mcgee trail near the Third Street Extension in Little Valley.

One individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center after sustaining leg injuries in the accident.