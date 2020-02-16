ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is courting winter tourists with a fee-free weekend for out-of-state snowmobilers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the plan Sunday at Saranac Lake. He says fees will be waived March 14 and 15 for Canadian and other out-of-state visitors with registered, insured vehicles.

New York State Snowmobile Association President Rosanne Warner says a lack of snow has made it tough to get the state's more than 10,000 miles of trails ready this season.

The state's committed $4.2 million in grants for trail maintenance across the state, funded by snowmobile registration fees.

