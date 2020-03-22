BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials have gone days without providing a list of locations where people who have tested positive for coronavirus have visited.

There's a good reason for that.

"It's really a gross underestimate in our community," said Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, who later added that it's best to assume it's everywhere.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added that making public notifications "significantly underestimates risk."

They added that the county is prioritizing the monitoring of health care workers, elderly and those with chronic conditions.

Poloncarz said Erie County is expecting another batch of test kits on Tuesday from Albany. Drive-through testing will be an option in the county when more test kits are available.

Poloncarz said Erie County get some more ventilators and masks, though he did not provide a specific number.

Burstein and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a news conference on Sunday afternoon, updating COVID-19 numbers throughout the county, which now has 57 confirmed cases:

190 results for Erie County residents are pending

318 Erie County residents have tested negative

565 tests have been performed at the Public Health Lab

11 people are currently in the hospital, with three now in intensive care

As for people who are being isolated, Poloncarz and Burstein said 57 are now in isolation.

Earlier Sunday, Poloncarz had posted on Twitter that the latest positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Amherst.

The number of confirmed cases, according to Poloncarz and the county's coronavirus map, found in different communities include:

17 in Buffalo

17 in Amherst/Williamsville

4 in Hamburg/Blasdell

4 in Clarence

2 in Orchard Park

2 in Lancaster

2 in Elma

1 in Cheektowaga/Sloan/Depew

1 in West Seneca

1 in Lackawanna

1 in Grand Island

1 in Aurora/East Aurora

1 in Evans/Angola

1 in Holland

1 in North Collins

