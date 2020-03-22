ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Erie County continues to rise. As of Saturday night, there are 56 confirmed cases.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updated the public during a Facebook Live broadcast Saturday afternoon. During the presentation, Poloncarz said test kits for COVID-19 have been difficult to get.

"We are trying to get them from every source we possibly can, and unfortunately they are very limited on what we can get. So what I want people to understand is that we are doing the best we can in a very difficult situation," he said.

Poloncarz added that he anticipates the Erie County Public Health Lab will receive new test kits on Tuesday.

"We are hopeful that we are going to get new supplies of reagents and testing swab kits on Tuesday," he said.

Poloncarz said as of Saturday night 232 tests were still pending, but they were expected to be completed soon.

If you would like up to date information about COVID-19 cases in Erie County click here.

The number of cases, according to the county's coronavirus map, found in different communities include:

19 in Buffalo

16 in Amherst/Williamsville

4 in Hamburg/Blasdell

4 in Clarence

2 in Orchard Park

2 in Lancaster

2 in Elma

1 in Cheektowaga/Sloan/Depew

1 in West Seneca

1 in Grand Island

1 in Aurora/East Aurora

1 in Evans/Angola

1 in Holland

1 in North Collins

"Now remember, just because your community might not be on the map, doesn't mean that COVID-19 isn't in your community. We're going under the assumption it's everywhere," Poloncarz said.

