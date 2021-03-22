Small plane makes emergency landing in Orleans County corn field

The landing happened off Bragg Schoolhouse Road, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported, and no damage to the 962 Cessna 182F single prop plane.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — A small plane made an emergency landing in a cornfield over the weekend in the Town of Barre.

The landing happened in a field off Bragg Schoolhouse Road, according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, which reported no injuries and no damage to the 962 Cessna 182F single prop plane.

The control tower at Buffalo Niagara International Airport contacted the Orleans County Sheriff's 911 Center to report a plane down, roughly two miles east of the Pine Hill Airport in Albion.

The pilot, Eloy Vague-Spaude of Rochester, and the plane were spotted by the Barre Fire Department and sheriff's deputies about 1500 feet off Bragg Schoolhouse Road.

When they spoke with the pilot, he said the plane had run out of fuel after he allowed two skydivers to jump from the plane. He said he was returning to Pine Hill Airport before having to make the emergency landing.

A Pine Hill Airport crew arrived at the scene, fueled the plane, then towed it out of the field before the pilot took off on the roadway.