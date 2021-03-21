New York State ramps up COVID vaccine rollout, tops 1 million in past week

Overall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says more than 7.5 million doses have been administered since the rollout began.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 1 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past seven days, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

In the Western New York region, 341,219 people have received one dose, with 176,171 of them completing the vaccine series. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Catteraugus and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region, where Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties are grouped, 326,408 people have had at least one dose, according to the state's data, with 161,461 people completing the vaccine series.

"As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against COVID, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics," Governor Cuomo said in a statement released on Sunday.

"We have achieved remarkable progress, but we need to stay vigilant and determined as more we open more sectors of our economy. Any increase in in-person activity can have consequences if we don't do in right. In the meantime, I urge all eligible New Yorkers who have yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment right away, and to come back for their second dose as necessary."

People who are unsure whether they can receive the COVID vaccine are encouraged to check the state's Am I Eligible screening tool, which breaks down eligibility status for people with comorbidities.