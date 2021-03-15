WNY region sees slight increase Sunday in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the WNY region increased to 156 on Sunday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Based on the latest data from New York State, the Western New York region saw a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. The region also saw an increase in its percent positive rate.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region increased to 156 on Sunday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. According to the state, 37 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, Western New York's percent positive rate increased over the past three days. The region's percent positive rate was 1.64 percent on Friday, which decreased to 1.76 percent on Saturday, and increased again on Sunday to 1.83 percent.

Below you can view the current rolling average of percent positive rates for each county in our area:

Wyoming 3.7 percent

Genesee 2.9 percent

Cattaraugus 2.8 percent

Erie 2.6 percent

Niagara 2.2 percent

Orleans 1.8 percent

Chautauqua 1.4 percent

Allegany 0.4 percent

Statewide, 127,005 tests were reported to the state on Sunday. Of those tests, 5,807 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.57 percent. Meanwhile, the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is currently 3.22 percent.

The state reports that 4,517 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York on Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 923 were in the ICU, 614 of which required intubation.

Fifty-eight more New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 39,585.

"We know that the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but we also know that one of the most critical actions to stopping the spread of COVID is washing your hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.