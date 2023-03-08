Skyway exit to Church Street will be closed on Friday for Jason Arno's funeral

On Friday morning, the funeral for firefighter Jason Arno is taking place at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers need to be aware of traffic changes to the Skyway on Friday for the funeral of a fallen Buffalo firefighter.

On Friday morning, the funeral for firefighter Jason Arno is taking place at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10 a.m.

Thousands of firefighters from across the area are expected to attend.

To accommodate the funeral and procession, the Skyway from I-190 to Church Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.