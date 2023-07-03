ATF expects to be at scene of blaze fatal to Buffalo firefighter for several more days

More than 100 interviews conducted thus far as more parts of the building will be demolished in search of clues.

As the search for a cause of a four-alarm fire on Main Street last week in which Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno was killed, preparations continue to lay him to rest with full honors on Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has been investigating for six days, indicating it may be there for much longer before it completes its work at the scene.

In less than a week the ATF has conducted 100 interviews, including of firefighters who responded to the scene, the building owner -former Congressman Chris Jacobs, a contracting crew who was doing work on the building just before the fire broke out, and even those who called 911 to report the fire.

They've also brought in accelerant sniffing dogs and removed some building materials for further testing.

"We've also created a computer fire model with the assistance of our fire research lab in Emmerdale, Maryland of fire progression and fire growth within the structure to help us more determined where the fire's origin may have been," said ATF Regional Branch Chief Walter Shaw.

According to Shaw, crews have excavated the first and basement levels of the structure, while attempting to shore up areas as they go, to prevent a collapse.

On Wednesday it is expected that heavy equipment will be deployed at the rear of the building on Washington Street to demolish a wall and probe an area of debris that has been inaccessible since the fire to see if it holds clues into a cause

Meanwhile, Buffalo's Fire Commissioner revealed on Tuesday that firefighter Jason Arno, who was killed in the blaze, activated his "May Day" call a full minute after scene commanders gave the order, for firefighters to evacuate the building.

The ATF will pause its work at the site on Friday when a funeral is held for Arno, which is expected to attract 1,000 firefighters from several states.