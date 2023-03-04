Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Buffalo firefighter

On Thursday, March 9, Arno's wake will be held at the Amigone Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, the Buffalo Professional Firefighters announced arrangements for a Buffalo firefighter that was killed Wednesday when a large fire broke out at a downtown business.

Jason Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department.

His funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10 at St. Joshep's Cathedral at 10 a.m.

Arno leaves behind his wife Sarah and daughter Olivia. He was a beloved firefighter of Buffalo's Engine 2, which is housed at the fire station at Virginia Street and Elmwood Avenue.