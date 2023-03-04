x
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Buffalo firefighter

On Thursday, March 9, Arno's wake will be held at the Amigone Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, the Buffalo Professional Firefighters announced arrangements for a Buffalo firefighter that was killed Wednesday when a large fire broke out at a downtown business. 

Jason Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department. 

On Thursday, March 9, Arno's wake will be at the Amigone Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10 at St. Joshep's Cathedral at 10 a.m.

Arno leaves behind his wife Sarah and daughter Olivia. He was a beloved firefighter of Buffalo's Engine 2, which is housed at the fire station at Virginia Street and Elmwood Avenue.

A news conference was held Saturday morning by city and fire officials with an update on services and on the fire investigation. 

 

