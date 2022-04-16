The Sullivans is now 'stable' but there is still a lot of work to be done

Coast Guard Commander Bill McKinstry says the decommissioned ship is not moving anymore. But crews continue to remove water and 2,525 gallons of contaminants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sullivans is no longer moving and is in 'stable,' according to U.S. Coast Guard Commander Bill McKinstry.

He says it may appear as though the ship is moving right now, but that's actually just the seiche, when water levels rise due to wind or sudden changes in atmospheric pressure.

Also on day three of trying to save The Sullivans, divers are now handling contaminants coming from the ship. Those include diesel and oil that have been with the Sullivans since it was in operation.

"Back in 1977 when the ship came in, the Navy doesn't always bring it in as clean as we would like it to be. We accepted the responsibilities when we took ownership of the ship. However, as things progress, we want to make sure that we have it as clean and environmentally safe as possible," said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park.

Divers are trying to remove water from the ship now while also keeping anymore pollutants from getting into the river and lake. They are then putting the diesel and oil in tanks to be disposed of properly.

You'll also notice there's now an absorbent ribbon in the water around the ship. Marzello says that's meant to help catch any contaminants they may miss.

According to the Coast Guard, 2,525 gallons of oil have been removed so far.

Meanwhile, the whole country is watching, and waiting, to see if the ship that made national headlines this week can be saved. In fact, hundreds have been reaching out to the Naval Park asking how they can help.

Marzello encourages those who want to make a donation to do so on their Save the Sullivans website.

"We're not going to promote this at this time because we're busy doing the work, but that is an avenue if you care to help, and I appreciate that," he said.

On Monday, a large, international marine salvage company and a Navy architect will also join the team, both in consulting roles.

Marzello says the next step is to get the ship upright.

The ship is fully insured, and 2 On Your Side has been told an insurance adjuster is expected to arrive this week.