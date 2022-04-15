Granddaughter of youngest USS The Sullivans' namesake describes 'feeling of grief'

"I feel like the five boys are looking down on Buffalo, down from heaven and they're going to help make this happen," said Kelly Sullivan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The images of the sinking decommissioned USS The Sullivans have brought plenty of feelings to the surface for Western New Yorkers. The granddaughter of the ship's youngest namesake described what she felt as "grief."

"It was a really tough day," said Kelly Sullivan.

Kelly is the Granddaughter of Albert (Al) Sullivan who, along with his five brothers, are the reason the Fletcher-class destroyer is called The Sullivans (DD-537). The five boys grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, and enlisted in the Navy in January 1942 Kelly Sullivan said, spurred by the death of a friend in the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

George, Francis (Frank), Joseph (Joe), Madison (Matt), and Albert (Al) stipulated they stick together and ended up serving on the USS Juneau. Although it was Navy policy that brothers not be stationed together, it was loosely enforced.

But just months after enlisting all five died following the Battle of Guadalcanal after the Juneau was attacked by the Japanese and sank in November 1942. Their brother's deaths were a national tragedy and resulted in the U.S.creation of the Sole Survivor Policy.

Kelly Sullivan has grown up with The Sullivans ship and recalled visiting Buffalo at 5 years old when the ship was brought to live at the Naval and Military Park in 1977. It means a lot to her. The sight of it sinking brings her to tears.

"I feel like the five boys are looking down on Buffalo, down from heaven and they're going to help make this happen, they're going to save the ship," Sullivan said.

Sullivan told 2 On Your Side she's received dozens of calls and texts from friends in Buffalo and around the country since the ship started taking on water Thursday and she's extremely thankful. She even got well wishes from crew members stationed on the current USS The Sullivans (DDG-68).

"I know how many people are out there helping, the police are out there, firefighters, Navy Reserve. First the Sullivan family thanks all of you for what you're doing to save the ship and I do believe they'll save the ship," Sullivan reaffirmed.

"God willing I'll be able to bring future grandkids to see it."

While she admits it will be a long road to repair The Sullivans, if the support the ship has already received is any indication, Kelly Sullivan thinks the Buffalo community will be able to do it.

"When these types of things happen, we come together," Sullivan said.