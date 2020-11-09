Signs coming to Seneca One Tower

The signs include six for M&T Bank, the tower's anchor tenant, and 11 that will either designate Seneca One Tower or Douglas Development. The signs will vary in size

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not that one could overlook a 38-story tower that happens to be downtown Buffalo's tallest office building, but the development team behind the $120 million-plus makeover of the Seneca One Tower now wants to install 17 LED signs around the complex.

Douglas Development is seeking a variance from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals to install the signs at strategic points around the Seneca One Tower. Under current city code, the tower could host 700 square feet of signs, but the 17 proposed signs total 4,000 square feet. The zoning board will consider the request from Douglas Development during its Sept. 16 meeting.