Developer puts call out for memories of Seneca One Tower

Did you get married or attend your prom at the iconic skyscraper? If so, that memory could be featured in an upcoming video marketing campaign.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has stood tall over the City of Buffalo skyline for decades, and if Seneca One Tower could talk, oh the stories it could tell.

Douglas Development, the company working to bring the iconic structure back to life, is now looking for some of those stories. Maybe you got married there or hunkered down during the Blizzard of '77. The company is hoping to share some past stories, memories or fun facts about the building as part of a video marketing campaign.

Members of the community are invited to submit a short story (in 3-4 sentences) at www.senecaonetower.com/contact and select the 'Share a Seneca One Story' option by Tuesday, September 15 at midnight.

“As more and more people are calling Seneca One home, from living in the apartments to leasing office space, we want to better understand our history so that we can appropriately plan for the future,” says Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development. “There are incredible stories about amazing events and happenings in Seneca One that we’d like to revisit and celebrate. The Seneca One story is the ultimate Buffalo comeback and and we want everyone to be involved”, he added.