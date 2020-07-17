Why terra cotta and gun-metal gray work for Seneca One Tower

Few paint jobs have attracted as much community buzz as the one underway at the 38-story Seneca One Tower.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Few paint jobs have attracted as much community buzz as the one underway at the 38-story Seneca One Tower. Just ask building owner Douglas Jemal.

“I was walking through the (Buffalo Niagara International) airport the other day and people were coming up and shaking my hand and congratulating me on the paint job,” Jemal said. “Seriously.”

Jemal bought the tallest building in Buffalo four years ago and is in the midst of a $120 million makeover. The exterior paint job began in mid-June and he expects it to be finished by September. The $1.5 million paint project calls for more than 15,000 gallons of Benjamin Moore terra cotta and gun-metal gray, weather-protected epoxy-based paint.