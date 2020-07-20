x
Shooting sends two men to the hospital

One victim is critical in what police are calling a targeted incident.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's violent summer continued over the weekend with police reporting a double shooting from Sunday night.

Officials say it may have happened in the 500 block of Moselle St. shortly before 9 PM.

The two victims arrived at ECMC in civilian vehicles. One of them, a 20-year-old man, is in critical condition. The other, a 21-year-old man is in stable condition.

Detectives say this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPcall line at (716) 847-2255.

