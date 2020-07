Police say the incident happened in the 400 block of Emerson Drive early Saturday morning.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police responded to a report of a 29-year old man with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened in the 400 block of Emerson Drive.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and released.