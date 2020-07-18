North Tonawanda woman arrested in connection to Walgreens robbery

Police say the 45-year-old woman stole several boxes of Suboxone, a drug that is commonly used to treat people with opiod addictions.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda woman was arrested on Friday after she was connected to the robbery of a Walgreens earlier in the week, according to the North Tonawanda Police Department.

On Wednesday just before 10 a.m. a woman entered the Walgreens on Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda. Police said she had a weapon in her hand, which was covered by a plastic bag. Investigators said the woman went to the pharmacy section of the store, showed her weapon to the pharmacist and demanded she give her Suboxone, a drug commonly used to help treat opioid users, before fleeing the store with several boxes of the drug.

After collecting evidence in the surrounding areas, interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance footage, police said they determined the woman was Kelly McCabe, 45. Police said McCabe was brought in for questioning on Wednesday and later released.

On Friday, the Police Department got a search warrant for McCabe's residence and she was arrested.

She has been charged with robbery in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. She is currently being held without bail.