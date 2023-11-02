Shooting victim Shaquelle Walker Jr. honored with community room dedication

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A community room at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's Ferry-Grider homes was dedicated on Saturday in honor of Shaquelle Walker, Jr.
Shaquelle was the 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in July of 2021.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says it was important to create something positive in his memory.
"Out of a place where there was a horrible tragedy, where a young life was taken, also now this room becomes a place of hope, where children will have a safe place, a fun place to play and learn here at the Ferry-Grider Housing development," Mayor Brown said.
Mayor Brown added that the city continues to work with the BMHA to increase youth activities and other programming aimed at curbing violence.
