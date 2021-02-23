Section VI to allow limited fans at high school sports

New policy will allow two spectators per athlete for home teams only

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — For the first time in a long time, high school athletes will be allowed to have fans in the stands supporting them at home games for winter sports.

Section VI announced today that school districts that host events will have the choice to allow up to two spectators per athlete on the home team starting Wednesday, February 24th.

“Each school district will be responsible for ensuring the health and safety of all spectators and participants in their buildings by requiring masks and enforcing social distancing," said Section VI President Brett Banker.

Private facilities that host high school sports like hockey, bowling, and skiing will also have control over how many spectators are allowed.