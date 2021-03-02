NYSPHSAA cancels 2021 Spring Championships

After listening to concerns from 11 sections, the decision was made to cancel the championships

NEW YORK — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Spring Championships.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, it said after listening to concerns from the 11 NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA has approved the cancellation of the championships.

Dr. Robert Zayas, the Executive Director of the NYSPHSAA posted a tweet as well, saying it was "Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan and schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year."

This announcement comes two days after high-risk high school sports were allowed to resume playing.

