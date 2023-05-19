Hochul suggests more changes could come to Roswell Park board

Hochul on Friday suggested Joseph's position on the Roswell Park board is not the only one that needs to be filled.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three days after she accepted the resignation of Roswell Park board chairman Michael Joseph, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about the change during a visit to Buffalo.

The former real estate CEO stepped down after reporting by our partners at Investigative Post and audio files obtained by IP revealed some clover group executives using the term "Canadians" to refer to black people.

Hochul on Friday suggested Joseph's position on the Roswell Park board is not the only one that needs to be filled.

"I'm working very hard to identify individuals who have the best interests of Roswell at heart," she said. "It is a premier institution that we're all very proud of here in New York. We want to make sure that they get their recertification as a National Cancer Institute.

"So I will be making decisions to fill a number of vacancies that have occurred and examined holdover, so we make sure that the very best board is there to work to take Roswell even to the highest levels possible."

Joseph also serves on the Buffalo AKG Art Museum board.

2 On Your Side has contacted the museum about his position but did not immediately hear back. Joseph resigned from the post on May 16.